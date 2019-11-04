Inscription Capital LLC Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,383 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.2% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,281,706 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $244,614,000 after purchasing an additional 688,375 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.0% in the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 252,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,057,475 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $117,566,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 481,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,505,000 after purchasing an additional 44,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 58,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Nomura downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.69.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,949,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,427,459. The firm has a market cap of $250.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average is $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,219,943. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

