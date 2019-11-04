Inscription Capital LLC Buys New Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 755.2% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 16.3% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 139.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 12.4% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.00. 101,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,111. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $138.65 and a twelve month high of $211.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 39.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cascend Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.29.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.