Independent Research Reiterates €62.00 Price Target for Krones (ETR:KRN)

Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €61.50 ($71.51).

KRN opened at €60.60 ($70.47) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.44. Krones has a 1-year low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a 1-year high of €88.85 ($103.31). The company has a 50-day moving average of €55.52 and a 200-day moving average of €62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.87.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

