Independent Investors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Independent Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,540 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,927 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 549.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.21. 989,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,539,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $114.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.84. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cascend Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

