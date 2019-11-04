Independent Investors Inc. Makes New $299,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Independent Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 340,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 34.4% in the third quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 7,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 615.8% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 57,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 49,822 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.47. 6,612,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,794,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $48.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi bought 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $426,300 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

