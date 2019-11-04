Independent Investors Inc. Has $7.56 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Independent Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 2.8% of Independent Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.6% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 54,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 10,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded up $2.61 on Monday, reaching $178.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,570. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.48 and a twelve month high of $178.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.80.

In other Honeywell International news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

