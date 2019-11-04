Incitec Pivot (ASX:IPL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.34

Incitec Pivot Ltd (ASX:IPL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.34 and traded as high as $3.65. Incitec Pivot shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 6,208,540 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.67, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$3.34. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26.

About Incitec Pivot (ASX:IPL)

Incitec Pivot Limited, an industrial chemicals company, manufactures, trades in, and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. It operates through Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, Southern Cross International, Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific, and Dyno Nobel Americas segments.

