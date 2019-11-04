IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.03)-$0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $37-39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.42 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on PI. TheStreet raised shares of IMPINJ from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IMPINJ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMPINJ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IMPINJ has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.75.

PI stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.44. The company had a trading volume of 866,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,205. The firm has a market cap of $727.48 million, a PE ratio of -49.18 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 5.95. IMPINJ has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $40.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.90.

In other news, Director Gregory Sessler sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $187,661.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $117,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,798 shares of company stock worth $1,703,671. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

