Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. lowered its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,008 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,965,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 943,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 403,439 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,947,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,877,000 after purchasing an additional 397,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,043,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $305,577,000 after purchasing an additional 300,920 shares in the last quarter.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. GMP Securities lowered Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Imperial Oil from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.81.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $25.20 on Monday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $33.53.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.