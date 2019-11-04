ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 357.97% and a negative return on equity of 573.13%. The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $3.04 on Monday. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $356.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.28.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

