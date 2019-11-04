Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Hits New 12-Month High at $174.80

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $174.80 and last traded at $174.14, with a volume of 83574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.79.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.57.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.66 and a 200 day moving average of $152.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total value of $10,416,135.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,761,713.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 152,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $25,796,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,922 shares in the company, valued at $25,513,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,907 shares of company stock worth $47,086,434. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

