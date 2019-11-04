IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.89

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$38.89 and last traded at C$38.87, with a volume of 108310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.77.

IGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 4.02.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$803.91 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that IGM Financial Inc. will post 3.4400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.01%.

IGM Financial Company Profile (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.