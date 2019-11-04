IDEX Membership Hits Market Cap of $182,512.00 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One IDEX Membership token can now be purchased for about $91.26 or 0.00966300 BTC on popular exchanges. IDEX Membership has a total market capitalization of $182,512.00 and $2,546.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IDEX Membership has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IDEX Membership Profile

IDEX Membership is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale . IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

