Idaho Independent Bank (OTCMKTS:IIBK) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (OTCMKTS:BBVA) Head to Head Survey

Idaho Independent Bank (OTCMKTS:IIBK) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Idaho Independent Bank and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idaho Independent Bank N/A N/A $10.06 million N/A N/A Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria $20.46 billion 1.72 $6.29 billion $0.88 6.01

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has higher revenue and earnings than Idaho Independent Bank.

Dividends

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Idaho Independent Bank does not pay a dividend. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Idaho Independent Bank and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idaho Independent Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 2 1 2 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Idaho Independent Bank and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idaho Independent Bank N/A N/A N/A Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 23.08% 9.62% 0.75%

Volatility and Risk

Idaho Independent Bank has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria beats Idaho Independent Bank on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Idaho Independent Bank Company Profile

Idaho Independent Bank, a state-chartered bank, provides commercial banking services to individual and business customers in Idaho. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as credit and debit cards; and loans comprising home mortgage loans, construction loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, personal lines of credit, business term loans, operating lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, secured personal loans, commercial real estate loans, and small business loans, as well as agricultural equipment loans, farm acquisition loans, and government guaranteed loans. It also provides cash management services, including express deposit, wire transfers, automated clearing house, sweep accounts, imaging, positive pay, and other payment services, as well as merchant services. In addition, the company offers online banking, bill pay, overdraft opt-in/out, e-statements, cashier's check, safe deposit box, and mobile banking services. It operates through three branches in Boise, as well as branches in Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell, Mountain Home, Ketchum, and Star, Idaho. Idaho Independent Bank was founded in 1993 and is based in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers. In addition, the company provides credit cards; and corporate and business banking, corporate and investment banking, and insurance. It operates in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, Asia-Pacific, and rest of Europe. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

