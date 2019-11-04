ICON Price Hits $0.18 (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. ICON has a total market cap of $89.03 million and approximately $11.04 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Huobi, Bithumb and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00221171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.32 or 0.01402944 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00119631 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009661 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICON uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 502,697,114 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, HitBTC, COSS, Bitbns, Bithumb, Binance, Huobi, Allbit, CoinTiger, OKEx, DragonEX, Upbit, ABCC, IDEX, Gate.io, OOOBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

