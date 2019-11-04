Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 17,800 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 29,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 89,771 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 30,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $224,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.40. 245,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,022,501. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $71.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Baader Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.46.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

