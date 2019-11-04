Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,071.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up previously from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.27.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.05. 110,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,921. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.65. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $72.07 and a 12-month high of $96.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

