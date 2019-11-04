Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $2.57 Million Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 17.8% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $589,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 90.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 24.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,903,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.10.

Shares of SRE stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.41. 534,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,263. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.55 and its 200-day moving average is $137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $104.88 and a 52 week high of $148.90.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

In other news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,048,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,586,371.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

