Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Decreases Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. cut its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4,979.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,924,270 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,324,000 after buying an additional 1,886,384 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,555,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,355,000 after buying an additional 562,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,496,000 after buying an additional 337,396 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 320.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 214,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,532,000 after buying an additional 163,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $21,950,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JAZZ. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer set a $176.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul Treacy sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $600,575.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Catherine A. Sohn sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $98,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,713.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,597 shares of company stock valued at $764,057 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.30. 12,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,144. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $113.52 and a 52 week high of $165.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $534.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

