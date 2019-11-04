Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Buys 49,319 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 256.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,319 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises 1.6% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPN. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Global Payments by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 10,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $1,666,148.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.18, for a total transaction of $109,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,672,260 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 price target on Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $200.00 price target on Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.77.

Shares of GPN traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,019. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.22. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $175.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

