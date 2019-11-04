IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,681,487 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 404% from the previous session’s volume of 333,717 shares.The stock last traded at $76.83 and had previously closed at $74.76.

A number of analysts have commented on IBKC shares. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBERIABANK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $313.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.94 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that IBERIABANK Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daryl G. Byrd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $422,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,911,553.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in IBERIABANK by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in IBERIABANK by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in IBERIABANK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in IBERIABANK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in IBERIABANK by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBKC)

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

