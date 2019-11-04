Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,807 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $291,387.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,337 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $312,524.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE H traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.88. The company had a trading volume of 14,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,816. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day moving average is $74.90.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 10.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

H has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 target price on Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.95.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

