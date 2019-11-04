Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Humana were worth $15,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Humana by 150.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,550,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,408,000 after acquiring an additional 932,778 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 4,141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,543,000 after buying an additional 690,246 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,507,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Humana by 6,921.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 536,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,273,000 after buying an additional 528,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $297.90. 22,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,130. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $225.65 and a 52 week high of $355.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.80. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.12%.

In other Humana news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,138.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $345.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $316.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Humana to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Humana from $266.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.30.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

