Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 150.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,550,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,408,000 after acquiring an additional 932,778 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 4,141.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,543,000 after acquiring an additional 690,246 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth about $180,507,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 6,921.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 536,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,273,000 after acquiring an additional 528,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth about $115,680,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $296.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $355.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Humana from $315.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Humana from $342.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Humana from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.30.

In related news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total value of $2,097,138.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

