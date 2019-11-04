Hudock Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Hudock Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 37.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.31. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,404. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.89. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.35 and a 1 year high of $56.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.