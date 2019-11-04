Hudock Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,346,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,681,000 after buying an additional 2,059,611 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,762,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,078,000 after buying an additional 768,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,774,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,350,000 after buying an additional 893,543 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,092,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,132,000 after buying an additional 1,845,967 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $81,061,000.

Shares of FPE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.92. 25,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,241. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50.

