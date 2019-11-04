Hudock Capital Group LLC Makes New $91,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,213,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,866 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,198,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,449,000 after acquiring an additional 140,706 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 223,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period.

SCHV stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.40. 201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,301. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $58.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

