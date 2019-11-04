Hudock Capital Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Hudock Capital Group LLC cut its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $45.40. 2,780,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,843,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $66.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.