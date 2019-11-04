Hudock Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Hudock Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $199.18. 22,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,761. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $198.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

