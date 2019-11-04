HSBC Reiterates “€123.00” Price Target for Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI)

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been assigned a €123.00 ($143.02) target price by research analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €96.50 ($112.21) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €103.55 ($120.41).

Shares of ETR:BEI opened at €104.65 ($121.69) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €106.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €104.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Beiersdorf has a 1-year low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 1-year high of €117.25 ($136.34).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

