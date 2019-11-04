Howe & Rusling Inc. Invests $29,000 in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in X. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 11,651.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,261,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,553 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in United States Steel by 402.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,475,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after buying an additional 1,181,957 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 808.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 961,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after buying an additional 855,884 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the second quarter valued at $10,026,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 84.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,265,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after buying an additional 579,394 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $13.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $29.84. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on United States Steel from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

