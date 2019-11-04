Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

SVC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $25.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $610.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.51 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

