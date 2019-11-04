HorusPay (HORUS) Trading 11% Lower This Week

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. In the last week, HorusPay has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $606,583.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HorusPay token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00220350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.52 or 0.01407401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000857 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028334 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00119840 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

