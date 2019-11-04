Horizen (ZEN) Market Cap Reaches $37.70 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Horizen has a market cap of $37.70 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.90 or 0.00051929 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Binance, Upbit and OKEx. In the last week, Horizen has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00401249 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00089641 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001500 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000799 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 7,693,263 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.zensystem.io

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, Graviex, DragonEX, Binance, COSS, Bittrex, OKEx, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

