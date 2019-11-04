Horace Mann Educators (HMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) is set to release its Q3 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $43.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.43. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 0.61.
Horace Mann Educators Company Profile
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.
