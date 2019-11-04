HOQU One Day Volume Reaches $65,457.00 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One HOQU token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, BitForex, Hotbit and IDEX. HOQU has a market capitalization of $335,347.00 and approximately $65,457.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

