Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) versus PLDT (OTCMKTS:PHI) Head to Head Survey

Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) and PLDT (NYSE:PHI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hong Kong Television Network and PLDT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Kong Television Network $114.38 million 2.61 -$16.98 million N/A N/A PLDT $3.13 billion 1.46 $359.40 million $2.27 9.30

PLDT has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Kong Television Network.

Profitability

This table compares Hong Kong Television Network and PLDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Kong Television Network N/A N/A N/A PLDT 11.64% 22.02% 5.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hong Kong Television Network and PLDT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Kong Television Network 0 0 0 0 N/A PLDT 5 2 1 0 1.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.4% of PLDT shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Hong Kong Television Network has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLDT has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PLDT pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Hong Kong Television Network does not pay a dividend. PLDT pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

PLDT beats Hong Kong Television Network on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hong Kong Television Network Company Profile

Hong Kong Television Network Limited engages in multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in multimedia production, contents distribution, and other multimedia related activities; and operation of e-shopping mall, providing a ‘one-stop shop' platform, including entertainment, online shopping, and delivery services. It also engages in property investment, trading, and TV programming activities; and provision of mobile television, as well as management and agency services to artistes. The company was formerly known as City Telecom (H.K.) Limited and changed its name to Hong Kong Television Network Limited in January 2013. Hong Kong Television Network Limited was founded in 1992 and is based in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc. operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment. As of December 31, 2018, it served 60,499,017 wireless subscribers. The Fixed Line segment provides fixed line telecommunications services; business infrastructure and solutions; intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services; and information and communications infrastructure for Internet-based services, e-commerce, customer relationship management, and information technology (IT) related services. It also offers managed IT outsourcing, Internet-based purchasing, IT consulting and professional, bills printing and other related value-added, and air transportation services, as well as distributes Filipino channels and content services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,710,972 fixed line subscribers. The Others segment develops and maintains IT-based solutions for communications and e-commerce platforms; develops mobile applications, digital platforms, and financial technology solutions; provides mobile payment, and solutions and systems integration services, as well as insurance products; markets, sells, and distributes payment solutions and other related services. PLDT Inc. also serves 2,025,563 broadband subscribers. The company has a strategic partnership with Rocket Internet SE to develop online and mobile payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company and changed its name to PLDT Inc. in July 2016. PLDT Inc. was founded in 1928 and is based in Makati City, the Philippines.

