Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

HMC stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.68. The company had a trading volume of 572,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,696. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.84.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $36.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Honda Motor by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,372,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,306,000 after buying an additional 282,497 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,115,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,993,000 after purchasing an additional 163,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,109,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,499,000 after purchasing an additional 488,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,288,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,300,000 after purchasing an additional 92,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 549,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 125,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

