Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 36.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 106.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $235.04. 92,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,306. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $238.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.66.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

