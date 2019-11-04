Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $14.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $851.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.14). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $156.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $20,566,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,348,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,617,000 after acquiring an additional 656,729 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,215,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,090,000 after acquiring an additional 564,070 shares in the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,246,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1,365.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 207,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

