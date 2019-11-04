Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOLI shares. TheStreet downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 31,390 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,186,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $15.11. 1,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,627. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $851.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.14). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $156.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Hollysys Automation Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.29%.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

