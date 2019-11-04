HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.15. HMG/Courtland Properties shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 129 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised HMG/Courtland Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

HMG/Courtland Properties Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG)

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc and subsidiaries, is a Delaware corporation organized in 1972. The Company's business is the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties and it will consider other investments if they offer growth or profit potential.

Recommended Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for HMG/Courtland Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMG/Courtland Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.