High Arctic Energy Services (HWO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect High Arctic Energy Services to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$46.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.50 million.

Shares of High Arctic Energy Services stock traded up C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$2.25. 11,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,608. The stock has a market cap of $112.13 million and a P/E ratio of 595.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.00. High Arctic Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$2.11 and a 52-week high of C$4.05.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on High Arctic Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile

High Arctic Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services segments. It offers snubbing services, including foothills stand alone, stand alone, power tower, and rig assist units; nitrogen transport and pumping services; and service rigs.

