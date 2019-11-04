HiCoin Price Up 46.1% Over Last Week (XHI)

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One HiCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. HiCoin has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $50.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HiCoin has traded up 46.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HiCoin alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000085 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HiCoin Coin Profile

HiCoin (XHI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . HiCoin’s official website is xhicoin.com

HiCoin Coin Trading

HiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.