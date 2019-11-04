Hero (HERO) Market Capitalization Achieves $535,465.00

Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 4th. Hero has a market capitalization of $535,465.00 and $47,636.00 worth of Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hero has traded up 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hero token can now be purchased for about $0.0442 or 0.00000469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00220517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.33 or 0.01380134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028450 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00121344 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Hero

Hero launched on March 8th, 2018. Hero’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,107,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Hero is /r/HeroToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hero’s official Twitter account is @herotokenio . The official message board for Hero is medium.com/@HeroToken . Hero’s official website is herotoken.io

Buying and Selling Hero

Hero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

