Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.24-2.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $550-555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $561.61 million.

Shares of HLIO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.93. 72,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,019. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.79. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.64 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.65%.

HLIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on Helios Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

