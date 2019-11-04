Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Trading Up 5.3%

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) shares were up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.60, approximately 6,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 230,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Heat Biologics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 75.51% and a negative net margin of 386.16%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Heat Biologics Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heat Biologics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,327,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.90% of Heat Biologics worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heat Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

