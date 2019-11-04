Head to Head Review: Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) vs. O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM)

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) and O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Diodes and O2Micro International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diodes 10.19% 14.32% 9.20% O2Micro International -21.79% -12.65% -11.16%

This table compares Diodes and O2Micro International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diodes $1.21 billion 2.02 $104.02 million $2.38 20.23 O2Micro International $62.71 million 0.68 $2.09 million $0.09 18.00

Diodes has higher revenue and earnings than O2Micro International. O2Micro International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diodes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.3% of Diodes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of O2Micro International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Diodes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Diodes and O2Micro International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diodes 0 2 1 0 2.33 O2Micro International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diodes currently has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.23%. Given Diodes’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Diodes is more favorable than O2Micro International.

Risk & Volatility

Diodes has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, O2Micro International has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diodes beats O2Micro International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as performance Schottky rectifiers and diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and pre-biased transistors; MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors. It also provides analog products comprising power management devices consisting of AC-DC and DC-DC converters, USB power switches, and low dropout and linear voltage regulators; linear devices, such as operational amplifiers and comparators, current monitors, voltage references, and reset generators; LED lighting drivers; audio amplifiers; and sensor products, including hall-effect sensors and motor drivers. In addition, the company offers standard logic products comprising low-voltage complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) and high-speed CMOS devices; ultra-low power CMOS logic products and analog switches; multichip products and co-packaged discrete, analog, and mixed-signal silicon in miniature packages; silicon and silicon epitaxial wafers; and crystals and oscillators. It sells its products to the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets through direct sales and marketing personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Diodes Incorporated was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources. Its products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, and portable electronics devices. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to OEMs, ODMs, and module makers primarily in Asia and North America. It also licenses its proprietary intellectual property to third parties; and provides design and engineering support services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

