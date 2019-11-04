Head to Head Comparison: Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) & SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Bandwidth alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bandwidth and SPS Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth 0 0 4 0 3.00 SPS Commerce 0 0 6 1 3.14

Bandwidth currently has a consensus target price of $77.40, indicating a potential upside of 35.67%. SPS Commerce has a consensus target price of $60.58, indicating a potential upside of 13.43%. Given Bandwidth’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than SPS Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares Bandwidth and SPS Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth 3.14% -4.97% -4.06% SPS Commerce 11.67% 9.80% 7.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bandwidth and SPS Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth $204.11 million 6.43 $17.92 million $0.31 184.03 SPS Commerce $248.24 million 7.50 $23.87 million $0.61 87.56

SPS Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Bandwidth. SPS Commerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bandwidth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.2% of Bandwidth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of SPS Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Bandwidth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of SPS Commerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Bandwidth has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats Bandwidth on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device. The company also provides SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items. The company offers Trading Partner Community solution, which enables retailers, grocers, and distributors to introduce changes to their supply chain requirements to their trading partner community, and onboard new vendors to receive their first orders; Trading Partner Fulfillment solution that provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organization's existing staff and trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Analytics solution, which consists of data analytics applications that allow customers to enhance their visibility and analysis of their supply chains; Trading Partner Sourcing solutions that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions through retailer, supplier, and logistic sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.