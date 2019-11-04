Head to Head Analysis: Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) vs. Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) and Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Soliton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care -19.55% -19.31% -11.55% Soliton N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Soliton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care $183.87 million 19.97 -$122.61 million ($2.55) -24.55 Soliton N/A N/A -$9.31 million N/A N/A

Soliton has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tandem Diabetes Care and Soliton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care 0 2 11 0 2.85 Soliton 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus target price of $75.31, indicating a potential upside of 20.32%. Given Tandem Diabetes Care’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tandem Diabetes Care is more favorable than Soliton.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.9% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Soliton shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Soliton shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Soliton beats Tandem Diabetes Care on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System with Basal-IQ Technology; t:slim X2 with G5 Integration; and Tandem Device Updater that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include t:slim X2 with control IQ technology; t:sport insulin delivery system; and connected (mobile) health offerings. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc., an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

